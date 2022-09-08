Sept. 22 is the last day to make payments and arrangements with the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to have properties removed from the bureau’s annual tax upset sale scheduled for the following day.
Delinquent taxpayers whose properties currently are on the list for sale are reminded that all payments must be made with certified funds or cash in order to remove the property from the sale list.
The last day to pay with a credit or debit card in the office is the close of business Sept. 19. Online credit or debit payments are available only until 11 p.m. Sept. 19.
Payments are accepted at the bureau in the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Bidder registration for the sale must be completed in person in the office on or before Tuesday as per Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021.
The new law required all bidders at tax upset and judicial sales to register at least 10 days in advance of any sale.
Those who do not register with the office by Tuesday are not able to bid at this sale, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
Bidder number distribution begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 to those registered; photo identification is required.
The sale is Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in Home Show Building 1 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
A deposit of $3,000 per property — paid in cash, or by certified or cashier’s check — is to be paid by the winning bidder as soon as the property is struck down.
The office will be closed Sept. 23 until after the sale is completed.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332.
