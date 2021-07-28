The Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau reminds all property owners with delinquent real estate taxes for 2019 and prior years to make arrangement for payment no later than Friday.
If payment arrangements are not made for delinquent taxes, the property will be posted and advertised for sale by the bureau in September with additional costs added. Each September, the bureau conducts the sale on those properties with delinquent real estate taxes.
All payments for delinquent taxes for 2019 and prior years must be made in the form of cash, money order or certified funds.
• More information: Contact the office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, or call (814) 333-7332.