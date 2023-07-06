The Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau reminds all property owners with delinquent real estate taxes for the years 2021 and prior years to make payment arrangements with the office no later than July 31.
If payment arrangements are not made by then, delinquent properties will be posted and advertised for the county’s annual tax sale in September and have additional costs, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau’s director.
All payments made must be made in cash, money order or certified funds.
• More information: Visit the office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, or call (814) 333-7332.
