About 220 employees at the county-owned nursing home and county jail are getting a temporary 2 percent pay bonus for the next 18 months, thanks to federal funds.
Crawford County will use an estimated $277,500 out of its $16.4 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to pay out the bonuses on a quarterly basis from July of this year to December 2022.
Approved by Congress in March, the American Rescue Plan has $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments. Support for essential workers is one of the eligible expense under its guidelines.
Crawford County Salary Board members voted 3-0 to approve the 2 percent premium retention pay package at their meeting Wednesday.
The salary board is comprised of county Commissioners Eric Henry, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christopher Soff, and county Treasurer Christine Krzysiak. Weiderspahn was absent.
Commissioners designated premium retention pay to all Crawford County Care Center and Crawford County Correctional Facility employees "in an effort to appreciate and retain staff in response to the pandemic."
There are approximately 134 Care Center employees who will receive the bonus as well as approximately 86 county jail employees, according to Brittany Johnston, the county's director of human resources.
The Care Center's 2 percent bonus is projected to cost $167,500 over the 18-month period and the jail's 2 percent bonus is estimated at $110,000 over the same period, according to Stephanie Franz, the county's chief financial officer.
The bonus payment is 2 percent of an employee's base hourly wage. It will be paid for all eligible hours in that quarter. As an example, an employee earning $20 per hour at 40 hours per week would get an extra $16, or $192 for the quarter, according to the county. If more hours are worked, additional bonus pay would be earned.
Payments will be made quarterly as a special pay after the last payroll of the calendar quarter. Employees will receive a bonus payment only if they are employed after the last payroll of the quarter.
The Care Center's per diem registered nurses, per diem licensed practical nurses and per diem certified nursing assistants are excluded from the bonus package as they only are paid for days they are called in to work.
However, those Care Center per diem job classifications are being compensated through increases in their respective hourly rates, Johnston said. They, too, will be paid out of the county's American Rescue Plan funds.
Salary board members unanimously voted to approve per diem wage increases for registered nurses, from $28.69 to $34 per hour; licensed practical nurses, from $17.50 to $23 per hour; and certified nursing assistants, from $14.50 to $16.50 per hour. Those increases are effective retroactive to June 21.
Board members unanimously approved three other payment changes related to the Care Center.
In order to have the center staffed with the appropriate number of workers under Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations, exempt employees may work in a position other than their primary one. Exempt employees working in another position will be paid at the current per diem rate.
A bonus pay for registered nurse managers for adequate weekend coverage was approved. It will allow registered nurse managers to work two 12-hour shifts and one eight-hour shift with a bonus pay of three hours to a total of 35 hours to be considered a full-time employee.
Standby, or on-call, registered nurse managers will be paid a $50 stipend when scheduled for a 12-hour standby shift.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.