COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — A portion of Route 62 in Coolspring Township, Mercer County, will have daytime closures this week to allow for paving through the railroad tunnel.
The roadway will be closed from the intersection with Junction Road to the intersection with Airport Road between approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
A detour will be posted using Interstate 79, Interstate 80, Route 19 and Route 62.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
