WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Travel in the township will be affected this week by both the Crawford County Fair and the beginning of paving projects on township roads.
Hamilton Road between Leslie and Limber roads is once again one-way through Aug. 29 due to the fair. In addition, a temporary four-way stop has been put into effect at the intersection of Leslie and Dickson roads. Township supervisors approved the fair-related traffic modifications at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Paving begins today on Meadowland Drive, Graff Street and Arthur Street. Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Slippery Rock will perform the work at a cost of $176,764.
Additional paving will be performed by Shields on Clark Road from Liberty Street to Cochranton Road at a cost of $18,195. The township is splitting the cost of the Clark Road paving with the city of Meadville since the street follows the border between the two municipalities.
Once paving is complete, the West Mead Township Road Department will begin seal coating work on Neason Street, Eddy Street, Talon Street and Gill Street. The weather-dependent work is projected to be complete by the end of the month.
The roads affected will be closed during some of the time, so drivers should be prepared to find an alternate route and follow directions from the flagmen and road workers, according to township officials.
“We ask for your patience while we work on completing these projects as soon as possible and remind you to slow down while traveling in any work zone,” Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap said. Questions about the work can be asked via email to westmead@westmead.org or by phone at (814) 336-1271.
