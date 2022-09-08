A $4.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 4 miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to start later this month.
The project will include paving 4.7 miles of roadway along Route 27 from the intersection with Route 173 to the intersection with Guys Mills Road in East Mead and Randolph townships.
Along with milling and paving, work will include tree trimming and improvements to drainage, guiderail, rumble strips, delineators, pavement markings, raised pavement markers and signage.
Tree trimming and drainage operations are expected to begin this month with the remainder of the work scheduled to start in April 2023 and extend to September 2023, weather permitting.
No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor is IA Construction Corp. of Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.