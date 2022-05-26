A $1.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 3 miles of roadway in Crawford County is scheduled to start early next month.
Roads to be improved include:
• Alden Street/Chestnut Street (Route 2012) from Chancery Lane in Meadville to the intersection with Pettis Road in West Mead Township; 1.72 miles.
• Thurston Road/Pettis Road (Route 2007) from the intersection of Alden Street to the East Mead Township line in West Mead Township; 1.64 miles.
Work will include milling and paving on Alden Street, an asphalt overlay on Pettis Road along with curb ramps, drainage upgrades, guiderail and pavement markings.
Construction is expected to begin June 6, weather permitting, and should be completed by late August.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.
