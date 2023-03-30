A $4.8 million widening and resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 4 miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to restart next month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project will include paving 4.7 miles of roadway along Route 27 from the intersection with Route 173 to the intersection with Guys Mills Road in East Mead and Randolph townships.
Along with cold in place recycling and paving, work will include shoulder widening plus improvements to drainage, guiderail, rumble strips, delineators, pavement markings, raised pavement markers and signage.
The project started in 2022 with tree-trimming operations and some drainage improvements. The remainder of the work is scheduled to start on April 10 and extend to September, weather permitting.
No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor for the $.48 million project is IA Construction Corp. of Franklin.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and pay attention to signs and flaggers.
