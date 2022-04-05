A $2.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 6 miles of Route 77 in Crawford County is scheduled to start later this month.
The project will include paving of 6.5 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 8 in Bloomfield Township to Spring Street in Spartansburg.
Work will include milling and paving, base repairs, drainage and guiderail upgrades, and updated pavement markings.
Construction is expected to begin April 18, weather permitting, and is planned to be completed in June.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The contractor is Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.