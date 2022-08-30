A $1.2 million resurfacing project on Route 6 in Warren County was scheduled to start Monday.
The project will include paving of 0.6 miles of roadway on Route 6 from the Gabion Retaining Wall to Warren/Kinzua Road (Route 59) in Mead Township.
Work will include milling and paving, in addition to the installation of new traffic signals and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps.
Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed in September.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin.
