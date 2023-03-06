After paving and stormwater improvements planned for this summer, travel on Park Avenue in downtown Meadville is expected to be a less amphibious experience than it tends to be during precipitation-heavy periods currently.
Meadville City Council last week approved $200,000 in spending to address what the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) describes as “ponding issues in certain locations” due to deterioration of stormwater inlets.
The stormwater improvements are part of PennDOT’s planned repaving of approximately 1.15 miles of Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets. PennDOT surveyed all 47 stormwater inlets along the section of roadway that will be repaved, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council members during their Wednesday meeting.
“Two inlets of the 47 or so were fine,” Menanno said, “and all the rest needed to be replaced.”
The city’s share of the cost will come from funds generated by the stormwater fee paid by property owners, according to Menanno. PennDOT estimated the stormwater improvements will cost $316,000, but the agreement calls for the city to pay only $200,000.
“We have confirmed and triple-checked with PennDOT — it’s in writing,” Menanno said, “that we will only be held to give 200,000 of that. PennDOT will pick up the other $116,000.”
The paving and stormwater work on Park Avenue will be bundled with nearly 4.5 miles of repaving on Route 198 between Route 86 and Cemetery Road, near Blooming Valley, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Jill Harry.
The cost of the Park Avenue portion of the project is expected to be about $1 million, Harry said. Bids will likely be solicited at the end of the month and awarded in mid-May, with a construction schedule determined then.
PennDOT repaved Park Avenue between Linden and Allegheny streets, a distance of about 1.6 miles, in 2014 at a cost of $790,000 with no associated stormwater improvements, according to Tribune reporting at the time.
According to the agreement approved by City Council, the Park Avenue upgrades are expected to take about three months and will take place this year. Harry said that traffic control measures associated with the work are expected to involve flaggers.
“It’s our standard procedure to make sure that people still have access to all of the businesses while work is going on,” she said.
During the 2014 repaving, portions of Park Avenue were reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers throughout the workday.
PennDOT’s field inspection showed that the poor and failing condition of the brick stormwater catch basins contributed to flooding and premature failure of the roadway near some inlets. The brick catch basins will be replaced with new concrete boxes.
Responding to a concern from Councilman Jim Roha, Menanno said PennDOT’s design team had been made aware of concerns that stormwater inlet grates be kept level with the asphalt surrounding them. According to the agreement, the new inlet boxes come with new grates and the city will retain the old grates for possible future use.
Menanno said the paving work will involve removal and replacement of asphalt only, contrasting it with the $10 million North Street corridor reconstruction that began in 2013.
“On North Street, they went through and took out all the bricks underneath and filled that in with asphalt,” she said. “They are not going to do that along Park Avenue this time. It’s just not in the PennDOT budget, apparently, to do that.”
