A $3.6 million project to resurface more than 6 miles of Route 6N and to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 6N over Conneaut Creek in Erie County is scheduled to begin next week.
The project will include paving of 6.74 miles of roadway on Route 6N from Route 20 to Route 215 in Conneaut and Springfield townships.
Work will also include improvements to drainage, guide rail, signage and pavement markings.
The bridge carrying Route 6N over Conneaut Creek will also be rehabilitated as part of the project.
The existing structure was built in 1976 and is classified as fair condition, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Approximately 1,800 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
Construction is expected to begin on Monday, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by May 2024.
One lane of the bridge will remain open throughout the project and traffic will be controlled through the use of a temporary signal.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, according to PennDOT, and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
Contractor for the $3.56 million project is Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College.
