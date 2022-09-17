By Cameron T. Bowman
Let’s take a look at 2 Corinthians 12:9.
It says, “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”
Theologians suggest a few key points about this text I’d like to share with you.
The first thing one theologian points out is when God says in the text “He hath said,” he is implying that his answer is enough.
And there’s your first thing to remember today: God’s word is enough.
No matter what the enemy has said, God already has approved your victory over the enemy’s plan.
Next, then the same theologian pointed out how God used the words with Paul.
“Is sufficient” means the trial must endure but the grace shall also endure and never fail thee.
In other words, yes, you’ve got to go through some stuff but God’s grace will always take and defeat the enemy’s best shot.
This is because God said “my strength,” which in Greek literally means “power.”
And the words “is made perfect” means it has the most perfect manifestation.
To continue to look at the verse, the words used next, “in weakness,” is suggested here that Paul, instead of desiring the infirmity to depart, rather glories in infirmities (physical or mental weakness), that the power of Christ may rest (in Greek, tabernacle upon, or cover my infirmity all over, as with a tabernacle) upon him.
So, remember today that God’s presence is going to cover what your enemies tried to uncover.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
