In Revelation 12:11 it says, “They won the victory over him because of the blood of the lamb and the word of their testimony.”
It was the legendary Dr. Charles Stanley who said, “Every test, every trial, every heartache that’s been significant, I can turn it over and see how God has turned it into good no matter what.”
And it was American author Tom Bodett who said, “In school, you’re taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you’re given a test that teaches you a lesson.”
And it is on the subject of tests that scripture teaches us that being tested is a natural part of being human.
So it is no surprise that being tested is also a biblical design pattern.
And here’s a point I want you to understand that scholars point out about being tested, and it is the fact that characters in the Bible experience tests throughout the entire story to see if they can live up to God’s intended purpose for humanity.
Let’s look at the definition of test (noun): A procedure intended to establish the quality, performance or reliability of something, especially before it is taken into widespread use.
And I don’t know who this next prophetic message is for, but God told me to tell somebody, “They had to try you so that He could expand you.”
In fact, the Hebrew word (nasah) that is translated “tested” in Genesis 22:1 has the idea of proving the quality of something, usually by putting it through a trial of some kind.
When God allows you to go through a test, it is t o prove that your actions line up with your words.
The test that life took you through was the training ground — to prove your worth before God exposes you.
Here’s another definition: Expose — to make (something) visible, typically by uncovering it.
You are a living testimony, which is defined as the evidence or proof provided by the existence or appearance of something.
In other words, your testimony testifies to the fact that you’ve passed the test.
Just like in Revelations 12:11, “They (Martys) won the victory over him (the devil) because of the blood of the Lamb (Jesus the Christ).”
This verse suggests that earth’s history is the reflex and outcome of transactions in heaven and the word of their testimony — Greek, “on account of the word of their testimony.” On the ground of their faithful testimony.
Their testimony was the evidence of their victory over him by virtue of the blood of the Lamb.
In other words, It is because of the blood of Jesus that you have the victory!
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.