By Ron Brown
Recently, I read some information on the Oregon Trail.
Did you know that it was 2,170 miles long? It went from Independence, Missouri, to Willamette Valley, Oregon. The trip was grueling, long and fraught with all kinds of dangers. Many who started never finished. The trip was extremely demanding and for some it cost them everything. Some stopped early and settled, some drowned in rivers, some died from disease or the elements, and some made it to what they thought was the Promised Land.
It is estimated that 400,000 people attempted the trip from 1840 to 1880. All of those people and all of those wagons cut ruts in the countryside the whole way there. The amazing thing is that after all this time there are places where ruts from the wagons are still visible. Some of them are:
• Red Bridge Crossing (Kansas City, Missouri)
• Alcove Spring (Blue Rapids, Kansas)
• California Hill (Brule, Nebraska)
• Rock Creek Station (Fairbury, Nebraska)
• Guernsey Ruts (Guernsey, Wyoming)
• Independence Rock (Casper, Wyoming)
Talk about having an impact on the environment. That long ago and there is still physical evidence that would bear witness to this historical event.
My questions to those Christians who are reading this are: What kind of impact are we having on those around us? Are we leaving an imprint of love that will last for decades and decades? Are we being the best workers, the best fathers, the best mothers, the best husbands, the best wives, the best neighbors, the best relatives, the best brothers and the best sisters in Christ that we can be? Are we radiating so much light that those around us will need to wear shades? Does the salt we give have savor galore? We should be leaving spiritual wagon tracks of impact as a record of the historical fact that we have been there and done that.
I Corinthians 13:4-8 says, “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful: it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”
That means love’s impact can go on for decades and decades.
The trip God has called us to can be extremely demanding, and will cost us everything. Brothers and sisters, mount your wagons, and let’s make some tracks.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
