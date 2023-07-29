By Bill Wisniewski
Anthropologists have noted that worship is a universal urge hard-wired by God into our being. Unfortunately, this does not mean that all worship is valid or appropriate.
The word “worship” originates from a contraction of “worth-ship.” Worship is a proper response to being in the presence of One who is greater in status, power, majesty and character.
Only the eternal Triune God of the Bible qualifies in every way as being totally worthy of worship. Jesus said we must worship him “in spirit and in truth” in John 4:24. Yet, because of our sinful hearts, we humans will too easily tend to give that worship to lesser things, or to distort the very concept of worship to make it more palatable and appealing to us mortals.
The greater the One being worshipped, the greater and deeper the worship. The lesser the one being worshipped is, the more trivial will be the worship. Our culture at large has gone after lesser things to worship, such as money, influence, pleasure. Even family and especially self are put on the throne. But the problem has also infected the Christian church.
Somehow, in the last 20 years or so, there has been an unfortunate shift, not only in the value of God-centered worship, but in the very definition of worship. In all too many churches, worship is equated with music. There is the sense that if music is played or sung, then worship has happened.
That is evident by those who have “worship leaders” or have “worship practice” during the week. Many churches try to attract new people or keep the ones they have by providing music that will sound relevant to the culture and appeal to the masses. The goal is to increase the numbers and to keep them coming, but too often it is at the expense of biblical truths.
However, true worship of the God of the Bible is a personal response to the perfect, good and holy presence of God himself. We cannot make it happen for ourselves or others by providing the right atmosphere. It must be based on biblical teaching and preaching focused on the gospel of Christ.
That gospel must include our sinfulness, for which Jesus willingly went to the cross. It must include the resurrection, that we worship a risen living Savior. To equate worship with music ends up making the worship service all about what makes the people satisfied, rather than pleasing the God of heaven, who alone is worthy of worship.
In the Bible, worship is portrayed by two actions. One is bowing before the One who is greater, the other is service, to give of ourselves to serve the One who is worthy.
Donald Whitney, in his book on spiritual disciplines, has correctly identified a real problem in modern America, “Modern man worships his work, works at his play, and plays at his worship.” May we not be playing at our worship, but be fully focused on our Maker and Savior, rooted in the doctrines of his Word. Otherwise, we are but “trampling in His courts” as the Lord laments in Isaiah 1:12.
Bill Wisniewski is pastor of Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church in Meadville.
