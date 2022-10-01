By Ron Brown
Football season is upon us and fans are coming out of the woodwork. People are pulling out their team jerseys, mugs, banners and all sorts of memorabilia.
They get into their team’s players, statistics and standings. You can hear very loud cheering from both the stands and living rooms all across the country.
In the realm of life, the outcome of a game has very little effect on each of our lives other than our mood. A win or loss can cause us to be happy or sad, energized or depressed. All this happens over a game that moves a pigskin up and down the field.
Many people come to church and sit stoically in the pew with little or no emotion. No hallelujah, no amen, no praise the Lord come from them. They have little emotional investment in the God who blesses them, forgives them, saves them, and loves them with an unconditional love.
What is our problem?
We were never meant to be spectators. We are meant to be players who are very much involved in the game. We are meant to be so involved with God and his plan that our lives are very emotionally committed and demonstrated through our thankfulness, testimonies, passion and excitement.
Everyone who sees us should know right away that we are a team player, what team we play for (Jesus), and the joy and happiness that it brings.
Are we ever concerned about God’s stats? Our No. 1 desire should be getting people saved, baptized, changed, delivered, healed, transformed and whole. We should not be sitting on the sidelines cheering everyone else to make it happen, but be very involved in helping create those stats.
In football, many rant at referees when they call something against our team and are elated when they call something against the opposing team. Yet we sit idly by while the thief comes to steal, kill and destroy. What are we waiting for? We are in the game. Why not get off our southbound ends and play? We were never saved to set on the bench. We were saved to play and play with passion.
1 Corinthians 9:24 says, “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain.”
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
