Today, we will take a look at Matthew 5:14-16.
From the Amplified Bible (AMP), it says, “You are the light of [Christ to] the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden; nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good deeds and moral excellence, and [recognize and honor and] glorify your Father who is in heaven.”
It was Bishop Desmond Tutu who said that, “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”
But the question I have today is: If the world was to examine your walk with God, would they feel like Ray Charles or Stevie Wonder?
In other words, can people visibly see the God in you by your behavior?
You see, Matthew 5 is the first chapter of the sermon on the Mount, where Jesus taught his disciples about the New Covenant and the principles of the kingdom of God.
He taught them how to be salt and now light in the world.
Let’s take another look at the 14th verse.
“You are the light of [Christ to] the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.”
You must understand many ancient cities were built on hills; their lights could make them visible against the horizon of night.
They would shine through the darkness in an elevated place.
“Darkness” in both the Old Testament and New Testament connotes everything that is anti-God: wickedness, judgment, and death.
In this season, you’re about to outshine everything that tried to keep you in the dark.
You must understand that you’re not called to be exclusive, but you’re called to lead an exodus (exit out of the people’s dark place).
The 15th verse said, “nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house.”
The most common oil lamps of that period were small enough to hold in the hand.
Which means that the light is in your hand, but the ability to put it out is too.
Placing such a lamp under a container would likely extinguish the light.
The devil wants to put you under so much mess that you never receive your miracle.
That’s because invisible light like tasteless salt or making fools of themselves.
And that’s why Jesus said in the 16th verse, “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good deeds and moral excellence, and [recognize and honor and] glorify your Father who is in heaven.”
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
