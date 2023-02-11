Are you living in the real world?
What is the “real” world?
You may have heard older folks say to younger folks, “Wait until you get into the real world!” And younger people often think the older generation is out of touch with the “real” world.
Perhaps you have said or been the target of one of these quips. Sometimes we may say things like “my reality” and “your reality” or “my truth” and “your truth,” but such statements fall at the first hurdle of scrutiny. Just as truth is objective, so is reality.
I want to explore another side of this topic.
There are situations where we may accuse someone or someone may accuse us of living a lie — meaning living in a false or deceptive way. The obvious example is someone who attempts to live life as someone other than who they truly are. Many of us are likely guilty of that to various degrees.
Living a lie is tantamount to living in a false reality — or not living in the real world. Some people can avoid the real world for long periods of time; fooling others as well as themselves. Nevertheless, a reckoning with the truth and reality is inevitable.
I was reminded of these things recently while looking at the life of the prophet Elijah.
You may recall, Elijah confronts Ahab king of Israel (9th century B.C.) for introducing Baal worship. Baal was a false god of the Canaanites known for being the source of fertility and rain. Ahab had exchanged the one true God (reality) for the dead idol named Baal (false reality). Ahab carried on like this until one day God sent his prophet. Through his forecast of drought, Elijah brought a dose of reality to show Ahab that he wasn’t living in the real world. Ahab and all Israel needed to know God, and not Baal, is the source of life, and life-giving rain. I encourage you to read the story in 1 Kings 18.
Ahab was leading Israel in a false reality. He was living a lie. God’s actions through his prophet were ultimately a merciful wake-up call to return to the real world. Just as then, so now, this world is God’s creation, and therefore he defines reality. Elijah’s merciful act for Ahab was just a passing shadow of the merciful act of Christ upon the cross.
To live in God’s world without relationship to him is to live in a false reality. Jesus of Nazareth came in order to rescue people out of a false reality (darkness) and bring them into the true reality (light).
As the apostle John writes, “If we say we have fellowship with Him yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth.” (1 John 1:7). Jesus came to restore God’s will, God’s kingdom, God’s reality on earth as it is in heaven. Living in the real world means living Coram Deo, i.e, living before the face of God. Are you living in the real world?
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.