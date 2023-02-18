In honor of Black History Month, the Holy Ghost gave me a revelation on Black history that applies to each and every one of us no matter the color of our skin.
The revelation came through a quote that said, “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America.”
Former United States Rep. John Lewis made this statement on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 1, 2020, commemorating the tragic events of Bloody Sunday….
Bloody Sunday occurred on March 7, 1965, as peaceful protesters were beaten by law enforcement officers for crossing the bridge.
Lewis and others like Amelia Boynton Robinson were beaten so badly they were hospitalized.
Professor Rashawn Ray in his article beautifully chronicles that this defining moment encapsulates three things Lewis taught us about getting in good trouble.
I believe this show spiritual principles I want to share with you.
It taught us to:
• Vote, always.
You see, in the “natural,” Lewis tweeted on July 3, 2018, saying “Your vote matters. If it didn’t, why would some people keep trying to take it away? #goodtrouble”
One major part of the Civil Rights Movement was Black people gaining the right to vote.
This finally occurred with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But the Shelby v. Holder Supreme Court decision in 2013 essentially gutted the Voting Rights Act and paved the way for widespread voter suppression and gerrymandering.
This relates in the spiritual that the enemy wants to steal your right to choose.
If the enemy can suppress your thoughts enough with being a victim, then you’ll never walk like a victor.
• You’re never too young to make a difference.
As a founder and leader of the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), Lewis was the youngest person to speak at the March on Washington.
It’s important for you to speak life into your children and pray that they succeed early in life.
• Speak truth to power.
Lewis said, “Speak up, speak out, get in the way.”
We have to be willing to speak up about injustice, always, no matter the costs.
“Because sometimes you’ve got to be the chaos that change requires.”
This means you have to be willing to wreck the status quo if the status quo is toxic.
That’s what Jesus did to sin when he said in John 14:6, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Getting in “the way” is following Jesus and allowing Him to shift your life by strengthening what is right in your life and others’ lives.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
