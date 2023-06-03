Recently, we had two 80-foot spruce trees taken down by a tree service that did a great job.
They cut off all the branches and then brought the trunks down in 10-foot to 30-foot pieces. Once on the ground, they became my problem. I almost sold them but it did not work out, so I was left with cutting them into campfire wood.
Some of the trunks were over 3 feet across and too much for my chainsaw. My neighbor, with much larger saws, came over and cut up the big stuff. I give Gene a shout out and a big thank you.
I tried cutting up the smaller logs and my saw was just not getting it done. It took forever to cut a chunk off. It was throwing real fine sawdust. Come to find out my chain was duller than dull. I had apparently hit dirt, stones or something not good for the chain. It would have taken 10 years to get the job done.
I bought a new chain and it was as if I bought a new saw. The saw buzzed through like butter. Large wood chips were flying everywhere. Before, I was doing all the work with my arms trying to push the saw when it was dull. After the new chain, the saw was doing all the work.
Often as Christians in the world we come into contact with life, circumstance, trials, tribulations, hard people and the enemy. All of these will dull our walk with Christ. Before long, we will be pushing ourselves with our arms, legs, self-discipline, will power and the sweat of our brow to find that our Christian life is going nowhere fast. It becomes work, hard work that we were never meant to do in our own strength. We become tired, worn out and have only fine sawdust to show for all our effort. All is to be done in him.
Matthew 11:28-30 says: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
Every day when we spend time with him, he sharpens our chain so when we go out there in the world the work gets done in him. It goes from heavy labor to cutting through like butter.
Why not make the work enjoyable and easy? Spend time with Jesus, brothers and sisters, and you will accomplish great things. He said it would be easy.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.