By Brian Hasenkopf
Is it “in like a lion and out like a lamb,” or “in like a lamb and out like a lion”?
I guess it depends upon the weather.
The old folklore of a March forecast suggests there is a balance of nature. If it comes in as one, it goes out as the other.
Why the metaphor of lion and lamb? Is it simply an ancestral thing as reported by the Farmer’s Almanac, or is there a Christian origin? Either way, I’d much prefer to meet the lamb rather than the lion, unless I knew the lion was friendly.
As you may well know, the Bible uses the lamb-lion metaphor to describe the two roles of Jesus of Nazareth. At Jesus’s first coming, John the Baptist refers to Him as the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29).
As the returning King upon the throne of David, the Bible also refers to Jesus as the Lion of Judah (Revelations 5:5). The lamb is a metaphor for gentleness, submissiveness and innocence.
For the Jew of the Old and New Testaments, it came to symbolize sacrifice. It was at Passover that each household was to sacrifice a year-old male lamb without blemish. Jesus enters the world as the Lamb of God. As an atoning sacrifice, he offers himself upon the cross to bear the sin and guilt of his people.
The apostle Paul writes, “For Christ, our Passover Lamb, has been sacrificed” (1 Corinthians 5:7). The lion, on the other hand, is a metaphor for power, boldness and majesty.
Of the 12 tribes of Israel, the king was to come from the tribe of Judah. “Judah is a lion’s cub; … he lies down as a lion, and as a lion, who dares to stir him up? The scepter will not depart from Judah” (Genesis 49:9-10). It is through Jesus’s role as the sacrificial lamb that he triumphs and reigns as the Lion of Judah.
These two metaphors of Christ come together in the book of Revelation. The one who is worthy to “open the scroll,” that is, the one who is worthy to exact justice over all of human history, is both “the lion that is from the tribe of Judah” (5:5) and “the lamb that was slaughtered” (5:12).
It makes me wonder if there isn’t more than just metaphor to lion and lamb. Perhaps there is design to it. The apostle Paul reflects, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, that is, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, being understood by what has been made” (Romans 1:20).
Are the lion and lamb designed to reflect the very character of God? And perhaps, the lion and lamb metaphor of March’s forecast is more than just about weather. Perhaps it is intended to prepare us to celebrate the greatest event in human history — the death and resurrection of Christ at Easter!
Regardless of the weather this March, there is reign in the forecast! Trust Christ the lamb and rule with Christ the lion!
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
