It’s widely understood that when you remove the rules of a game, chaos ensues.
Take away the rules and anything goes! It may sound fun at first, but the players quickly realize the joy of the game and the game itself is gone.
The game with its rules is a microcosm of life. Take away the “rules” of life and chaos ensues; relationships breakdown.
What are the rules of life? Often what comes to mind is the Ten Commandments given to Israel long ago and far away. These commandments comprised the central teaching of the Mosaic covenant.
Although the Mosaic covenant is no longer binding, Jesus does renew a law for life in the new covenant. A law that sums up the entire Old Testament. A law that is very easy to remember, but most difficult for us to live by. We may know it as the “golden rule.” “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Jesus said, “For this is the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 7:12) In another place, Jesus is asked, “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?” To this Jesus replies, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets (Matthew 22:37-40).”
In these two cases, Jesus is teaching the rules of life that guard against chaos and raise the value of human life and dignity. Notice how both the golden rule and the commands to love God and love neighbor do not depend upon the behavior of the “others” or the “neighbor.”
These teachings allow no room for bigotry, racism, hatred, envy, or greed. In Luke’s Gospel, Jesus employs a parable to explain the costly love these rules of life entail. We know it as the parable of the good Samaritan. The Samaritan risks his own life in demonstrating costly love to save his Jewish neighbor (perceived enemy). More than that, the parable functions as a portrait of the costly love Jesus himself demonstrated on the cross. “Greater love has no man than this that he lay down his life for his friends.”
Such compassionate love far exceeds any rule book. Of ourselves, we are incapable of such love, but in Christ we are capable. On the night before Jesus is to die, he encourages his disciples, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another (John 13:34-35).”
Do you want to see an end to the chaos in your world, your workplace, your school, your home? It begins with you. Pursue the costly and compassionate love of Christ, and love as he has loved you.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
