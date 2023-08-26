Throughout human history, people enshrined those places that meant the most to them: where they’ve encountered divinity, known wonder, sensed holiness.
Some are so grandly glorious that most anyone would be awestruck: the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Rome’s Sistine Chapel, the former Crystal Cathedral in California perhaps. Others more simply are where we regularly worship — spaces where we’ve married or mourned or baptized or new-birthed.
Many patriarchs encountered God, then erected an altar or stone. Isaac built one on the spot where God visited him and renewed the covenant God made with his father Abraham, (Genesis 26:23-25). Jacob set up a stone pillar to mark the spot where he had a life-changing dream of the Lord, declaring the place Beth-el — “the house of God,” (Genesis 28:10-22). And Samuel raised a witness-stone (“stone of help” — Ebenezer!) where the Israelites credited God with defeating their enemies, (I Samuel 7:12-13).
As an Allegheny College student, I never lived in Caflisch Hall, but spent many life-shaping hours there. Local readers will recognize Caflisch as the dormitory being “deconstructed” on North Main as we watch! A solid brick-and-stone structure, Caflisch was erected in 1929 to house male students.
In the mid-1970s, I lived across the street as a freshman in Baldwin Hall. Early on, I was taken under wing by two Christian upperclassmen. They lived in the southside basement quad in Caflisch, opening their suite to any who wanted to chat — especially about matters of faith. They welcomed many; I was a regular. Doug would pop some corn and I’d just watch as he and Pete — from opposite ends of the Evangelical spectrum — would go at it, the vigorous and entertaining debates grinding to a halt when one of them, unable to intellectually argue any further, would shout, “your mom!”
Doug and Pete were vital to my spiritual wellbeing. The college fellowship was my outlet; Doug and Pete were my inlet. Seeing Caflisch fall reminds me how holy that little room was to me, as I learned to see God through their friendship and their faith.
Another vibrant memory popped up as the building’s center — where the main lounge stood — dropped. One random Sunday afternoon, I took a shortcut to elsewhere through that lounge, when I noticed it was packed with students watching … a Steeler game! I grew up in the ‘Burgh, but was more a Pirates fan (baseball) than a Steelers fan (football). Yet this assembly captivated me — with almost every play, the group would cheer or complain as one. And when something wonderful happened on the field, everyone in the room rejoiced! It was another kind of church — and from that moment on, I’ve been a true believer.
“Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching,” (Hebrews 10:26). In Caflisch, God tied me to himself and others in ways that have served me all my life.
God bless Margaret and Jacob Caflisch and their dormitory.
God bless Doug and Pete and all those they served.
And, of course, go Steelers!
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Emmanuel Community Church and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
