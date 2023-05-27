By Tim Solomon
The statistics are numbing. In one week in mid-April, a North Carolina man shot a 6-year-old girl whose basketball rolled into his yard; two Texas cheerleaders were shot after mistakenly opening the wrong car door; a 20-year-old in upstate New York was killed driving into the wrong driveway; and a teenager, going to the wrong house to retrieve his brother from a party, was shot by the homeowner who “feared for his life.”
The statistic that numbs the most says that there have been more mass shootings than days this year.
Standard responses from those on “the right” pinpoint the problem as anything but the guns, though ours is the only developed society where guns outnumber citizens while having the most gun deaths per capita.
Yet especially egregious was the recent coldly apathetic comment made by Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee following the Christian school shooting, who said, “We’re not going to fix it,” adding, “My daddy fought in the Second World War … and he told me … ‘if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’” The implication being that no new laws will help — we are left to luck and alertness.
This passivity from our lawmakers — though willing to legislate abortions, books and taxes out of existence — is shocking in its lack of awareness and criminal in its casual indifference. Thank God his father didn’t live that way — he actually enlisted, served and fought against the very forces dedicated to destroying him! So should his son.
If “God, guns and guts are what made this country great,” then we’ve become gutless about opposing those who have turned guns into gods! Just try to question the unrestricted access of folks in our society to own whatever guns they want in whatever quantities they wish at whatever age they’d like.
OK, NRA — let’s play your game: if the Second Amendment (which is not a commandment!) says everyone can own a gun, then let’s arm everyone! But let’s allow everyone two and only two guns — a handgun and a long gun. But no more than two.
This fits your interpretation of “the right to bear arms.” Feel safer now?
St. Paul outfits the believer with a sidearm, too — “Take … the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God,” (Ephesians 6:17). In fact, in the spirit of my challenge, take two translations! “God’s Word is an indispensable weapon,” (The Message).
This Memorial Day, let us remember the bravery of those who sought to stand up and “fight for right” against those who would wrong us. They “fixed it.”
When Christians in this society start to downplay the owning of guns and encourage the true wielding of the Word, then we may begin to know the blessing in the Lord’s Prayer: “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
Amen.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
