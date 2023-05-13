Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day has its origins both locally and nationally around the time of the American Civil War.
Its focus continues to commemorate the lives of those who died in military service defending the values of our country. The commemoration serves not only to remind, but also to renew us in the strength and cost of our commitment to who we are and what we value. It tethers us to our historical identity and encourages us to look forward to a day when our values will stand unchallenged knowing that the cost was not in vain!
Such commemorations were not born yesterday. The Bible is full of them, and perhaps even establishes the paradigm. When God brought his people out of Egypt, he gave them seven commemorative feasts to celebrate throughout the year. These feasts celebrated God’s acts of deliverance and provision. God also connected them to the seasons of nature. You may recall some of these commemorative feasts.
They are: Passover, Unleavened Bread, First Fruits, Weeks (Pentecost), Trumpets, Day of Atonement, and Tabernacles (or Booths). Each one of these served to remind God’s people in the Old Testament of who they were, what they were to value, and their place, purpose and hope in relationship to God and the world. These commemorations also carried with them an aspect of future fulfillment. In other words, the feasts were temporary.
They pointed forward to something greater than themselves. And when the greater act had come, the feasts were rolled up into it –– no longer needed. You no longer need the sign when you reach the reality to which it points. The reality to which all the Old Testament Jewish commemorations point is Jesus of Nazareth, the Messiah. The New Testament speaks clearly that Jesus of Nazareth is the “Passover Lamb” (1 Corinthians 5:7), the Bread of life (John 6:35), the atoning sacrifice (1 John 2:2), the first fruits of resurrection (1 Corinthians 15:20), and so on.
On the night Jesus was betrayed, He ratified a new covenant in his blood. He celebrated the old Passover meal and filled it with new meaning, saying, “Do this in remembrance of Me.” Now we, as disciples of Jesus, celebrate just one commemorative meal. It goes by several names — the Lord’s Supper, Holy Communion, the Eucharist. This meal also has a looking back and a looking forward. In fact, it involves all aspects of time.
In the words of the apostle, “For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup (present), you proclaim the Lord’s death (past) until He comes (future).” There is a time still to come.
As followers of Christ, we look forward to the return of Jesus, knowing the cost of his sacrifice has not been in vain and the values of his kingdom will not only stand unchallenged, but will cover the earth as the waters cover the sea! On that day, “God will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away” (Revelations 21:4).
May the coming Memorial Day celebration lead you to the greater memorial of Christ, who has conquered death and begun the age of resurrection.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
