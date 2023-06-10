By Brian Hasenkopf
Psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl wrote, “Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.”
Frankl’s quote is similar to 19th-century nihilist philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s words, “He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.”
The Westminster Divines opened their Shorter Catechism by asking, “What is the chief end of man?”
Purpose in life, regardless of time, culture or belief, is essential.
It’s not surprising to find purpose at the heart of the Bible’s overarching narrative. In the beginning, God placed man (his image bearer) in the garden — in the presence of God, for the priestly purpose of representing God to the rest of creation.
The fullness of his life and purpose was only achievable by being in the presence of God. Driven from the garden for his failure, Adam and his posterity lost life and purpose. Death entered the world. From that point forward, the biblical narrative is all about man returning to the divine presence in order to renew and fulfill his life and purpose.
The great tension in the narrative is how an unholy person enters into the presence of the holy God. God is a consuming fire (see Leviticus 10:2) and man is sinful. Somehow the unholy man must dwell in the presence of the consuming fire without being consumed; like the burning bush of Exodus 3.
The first step in this direction happened when God came again to dwell in the midst of humanity not in the garden, but in a microcosm of the garden (the tabernacle/temple). The tabernacle, the tent of meeting, and later the Jerusalem temple was the place of God’s presence on earth.
Israel entered the presence of God through a high priest and yearly day of atonement. Yet, the many sacrifices and many priests throughout the centuries were insufficient, and only a temporary marking down until the greater was to come. The sacrifice of an innocent man, one without sin, was needed to open the way once and for all to the presence of God. This man would be the entrance way, the door, for humanity to recover life and meaning and purpose.
John the Baptist referred to this man as “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”
Jesus of Nazareth, one greater than the temple, is the means by which an unholy humanity may enter into the presence of the holy God.
Among the last words of the Bible, we find, “And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, ‘Behold, the tabernacle of God is among men, and He will dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them, and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away,’” (Revelation 21:3-4).
To live for God is to fill purpose, whereas to deny God is to empty purpose. “You will make known to me the path of life; In your presence is fullness of joy!” (Psalm 16:11).
The answer to that first catechism question applies to every human being; man, woman and child. “Man’s chief end is to glorify God and enjoy him forever.”
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.