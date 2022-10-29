It is interesting to see the range of people’s perspectives on life.
Some have an easy time and are enjoying their life fully. Others in the same situation still find reasons for complaining.
There are people we may know who are constantly up against great troubles in their lives and still manage to be at peace. Others go through the same troubles with a sense of despair, thinking things could not possibly be any worse.
The first group would be the type of people who might feel that they have “heaven on earth.” For them, it seems as though life is as good as it could be, and it’s difficult to imagine anything better.
In the latter group are those who might feel as though they are experiencing “hell on earth”, and that their situation is the worst that anyone has ever gone through.
My observation is that typically such people have a general sense of what heaven and hell are all about, but do not have a good handle on what the Bible teaches.
Heaven and hell are not just symbolic references to the concepts of joy and peace versus despair and suffering. They are real places with a real purpose in God’s eternal plan.
Being assigned to one or the other has nothing to do with our circumstances in this life.
Rather, it has everything to do with our faith. Not a generalized faith in a general God, but a specific faith in the Son of God, Jesus Christ.
We cannot ever do enough good things to earn heaven. We are all heading to hell and only faith in Jesus Christ will change that. It is, again, based on our faith, or lack of it. Jesus is the only Savior for us sinners, the gift sent from God to pay for the sin of those who see His death on the cross as being their only hope.
Those who have this faith in Jesus are assured a place in heaven, not because of what they’ve done but because of what He has done for them.
Those who reject His offer will continue in their sin-earned condemnation, not because of specific acts they have done but because they have chosen to answer for their sin personally before a holy God, rather than having it removed forever by the blood of Christ.
So where are we? We are all in a temporary proving ground. For those who are trusting Jesus, this life is the closest to hell that they will ever experience. And sadly, for those who never trust in Jesus, this life is the closest to heaven that they will ever experience. Consider your own heart and faith carefully, and make sure your hope is in Jesus. Eternity is at stake.
Bill Wisniewski is pastor at Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church, Meadville.
