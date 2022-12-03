Every year we decorate the house for Christmas. We put some lights on the porch, hang some decorations in and throughout the house, and then put up a tree.
This year, because space is limited, I built a frame and put it on the wall. It is a two-dimensional Christmas tree. You can look at it from the left, you can look at it from the right and stand right in front of it but it is still two-dimensional. It will never be any more or any less. It works because we are lazy and did not want to fuss with a full-sized one.
I got to thinking that our Christian walk can, if we are not careful, become very much like this Christmas tree. We get lazy and opt to avoid what is necessary for our walk to ensure we are decorated with all the Christian and spiritual bells and whistles. Only when we are fully decorated by the fruit of the Spirit do we shine. He knows how to fill us with light, put on the tinsel and make our eyes twinkle. Without his decorations, we come across to the world as two-dimensional. Being lazy is quite detrimental to the divine presentation we hope to display to those around us each and every day.
When Jesus showed up the star of Bethlehem shined brightly. He was decorated with humility, love, honesty, integrity, and without sin. That means he had no burned-out bulbs. He was truly illuminated with God and came to show him off in all his glory. The heavenly host were declaring from the mountain top.
Luke 2:14-20 says: Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, “Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.” And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.
They were compelled to go see the light. As were all those through the New Testament. Jesus’ light has not gone out, it now shines in us.
With such a great responsibility, can we afford to be lazy?
There are people everywhere who would love to look upon us four-dimensionally, seeing both our physical side and spiritual side. Go and let your light shine brightly without interruption. Merry Christmas and God bless.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
