By Ron Brown
One of the downsides to Adam and Eve eating the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil is that we took on his job.
We judge people.
We have no right, yet we judge other people’s motives, their hearts, their looks, their ambitions or not, and everything else under the sun. The Bible says that only God knows the heart.
How many of us have actually put on somebody else’s shoes and walked in them for a while?
Under the same circumstances we might not fare well. We all have the potential of becoming a Judas, a Pilate, a Hitler or a Bundy, but by the grace of God go us.
Grace is a great gift God freely gives, can freely be received, and needs to be freely extended to others by us. We have no right to condemn, make judgments or think we are somewhat better. We are only sinners saved by that wonderful amazing grace.
We have two commandments.
Matthew 22:37-39 says: “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. Love is to reign in our hearts.”
This scripture also applies:
Luke 6:36-38 says: “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful. Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven: Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.”
When we give judgment we get judgment back. We become sowers and reapers. The very thing that we do not only harms others, it harms us. No person in their right mind harms themselves. No person in their right mind harms others. We are supposed to put on the mind of Christ so have the right mind.
Left to ourselves we are judges. Left to ourselves we hurt people. Left to ourselves we can’t love the way we should. Grace changes all of that. With God’s help we can love the way he enables us to.
What do you say? Let’s put on this powerful grace through Jesus Christ and let him be the judge and us be the lovers of those around us.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
