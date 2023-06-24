By Tim Solomon
“Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world: red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
This old Sunday school song instilled the concept of equality in generations of young hearts and minds. Rather simplistic in its categorization of humanity, it made its point — God loves everyone equally; shouldn’t we?
The Black Lives Matter movement of recent years wasn’t reversing that message but correcting an imbalance that certain police practices, if not policies, treated Black lives as not mattering. The pushback (“all lives matter”) seemed to say the same as the Sunday school song. In effect, though, it blamed the victims for their status — “should’ve cooperated,” “should’ve stayed still,” “shouldn’t’ve looked guilty.” Systemic racism? Not us! Not nowadays!
Enter “Critical Race Theory.” CRT, as it’s usually known, attempts to retell our nation’s history taking into account that a system of servitude of an entire ethnicity was woven into the very fabric of our founding. The signers of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were largely slaveowners themselves. And Juneteenth took place two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation because Texas slaveowners kept the news from their enslaved!
CRT doesn’t denigrate this nation or demonize whites in general; it simply acknowledges that Black citizens have had to overcome large obstacles to equality –– and still do! It’s as seminal a national truth as original sin is to the biblical concept of salvation — it’s not that people are as evil as can be; it’s that sin has such a hold on humanity that we cannot save ourselves. Awareness leads to hope; denial deepens the problem.
“In the beginning ... !” The very first English settlers (white) establishing Jamestown in Virginia arrived in 1619 bringing with them the first slaves (Black) to work the plantation’s tobacco fields. Visitors today can see not only the plantation house where in later years the Founding Fathers socialized, but also the lists of property belonging to the plantation — including those enslaved, listed only by their first name and value to the enterprise.
Nearby, Williamsburg offers tours of the governor’s mansion where, in 1775, the townspeople debated gaining freedom from their oppressors, while being served by African slaves who had no say in their status!
CRT accounts for that reality; its opponents whitewash history and cherry-pick the truth.
Whites and Blacks may argue its merits, but the real problem with Critical Race Theory is that it isn’t critical enough. When “yellow, black and white” start taking “red” into account, talking about how all of us benefited at their expense (to put it extremely mildly), then we may begin to get history healingly right.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Those ignoring the racist nature of the nation we have built and inherited are foolishly perpetuating the problems of the past.
Let us fearlessly face the truths of our founding and build a better tomorrow. After all, Jesus, who loves all the little children of the world, also loves the Truth that sets us free (John 8:32).
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Emmanuel Community Church and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
