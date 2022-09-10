Over the last few years, I’ve had the privilege of performing funeral services not only for those I know, but for many I don’t.
Each life is special and influential in its own way, and I learn something new with each one. It always interests me to see the circle of influence — family, friends, co-workers — that each individual amassed in life. Of course, the funeral is never an exhaustive measure of such things, but it does seem representative. Sometimes there are many people from many different walks of life, and sometimes not.
COVID, sadly, has played a significant role in reducing not only funeral attendance, but funerals altogether. Nevertheless, coming together to remember, celebrate and bring to a close a human life is incredibly important. It’s important because each and every human life has intrinsic value as a result of being made in the image of God.
As the writer of Ecclesiastes suggests, funerals bring us, the living, face to face with our own mortality. With every funeral, my aim is to bring a message of hope. I do that by talking about the death of another individual some 2,000 years ago on a hill outside the city of Jerusalem on a Friday afternoon. The amazing bit, at least for me, is in answering the question, “What possible relevance does the death of a man some 2,000 years ago on the other side of the world have to me today?”
The answer, believe it or not, is, “Everything!” It has everything to do with you. Whether you acknowledge it or not, whether you agree or not, your relationship to this individual is the single most important thing in your life — or at least should be. This man holds the key to all that is good in life — hope, happiness, peace, wisdom, meaning, purpose and more, even eternal life and the fullness of joy!
Why does it matter to you here and now? The Apostle Paul writes, “[God] has set a day when he will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed. He has given proof of this to everyone by raising him from the dead (Acts 17:31).”
A day is coming when this “man” will judge the world. That includes every person everywhere; past, present, future. That includes you and it includes me. Sometimes when we hear the word “judge”, it makes us recoil or take a defensive posture, but that’s not Paul’s intended use. The Apostle speaks these words in a context of telling people how they might know the otherwise unknown God of creation. What do we find when we research this “man”? We find that this man — Jesus of Nazareth — lived a life and died a death that connected him to all humanity.
The witness of the New Testament could not be clearer that Jesus died not for his sin, but for our sins (John 1:29, 1 Corinthians 15:3, Galatians 1:4, 1 Peter 2:24, and many others!). It is through Jesus and Jesus alone that we discover the God who sacrificially offers the life of his son in order that people like you and me may be set free from sin, guilt and ultimately death itself.
Next time you’re at a funeral or faced with your own mortality, Jesus is the sure and certain hope. God has furnished proof to everyone by raising him from the dead!
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
