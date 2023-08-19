In 2 Peter 2:20, it says, “And when people escape from the wickedness of the world by knowing our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and then get tangled up and enslaved by sin again, they are worse off than before.”
Theologians suggest that Peter warns that these false teachers had not always been hypocrites and pretenders.
They had once in the fullest sense of the words “known Christ” as their Lord and Savior.
There is, perhaps, no single passage in the whole extent of New Testament teaching more crucial than this in its teaching of grace.
This is because it shows that even the fullest clearness of spiritual vision had not protected these people from the temptations of their gratifying nature.
In other words, they were spiritually strong, but got too close to the temptation of flirting with their Kryptonite or weakness and fell to it.
So, the warning is clear — no matter how strong you are — the danger of falling victim to your greatest weakness is stronger than you could imagine.
But on the subject of Kryptonite or your weakness, I’m reminded of the familiar superhero Superman because Kryptonite was Superman’s weakness. However, Superman received his powers because he had an encounter with the sun.
And the sun changed Superman’s DNA.
So my word to you today is to stay encouraged because even though you might not have it all together, you’ve still had an encounter with the son.
And that son (Jesus) has given you power to overcome anything you face!
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
