Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning, then rather windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.