Do you remember playing hide and seek as a child? The whole goal was not to be found.
It was hard not to laugh when the person doing the hunting walked right passed you. That person for some reason was focused elsewhere and didn’t even see you. Eventually, someone would call “olly olly oxen free” and those not found would come out of the woodwork or wherever they were hiding.
When I think about Easter, I think about the game hide and seek. Jesus hid in plain sight but so many looking for him missed him altogether. He did great miracles right in front of the Pharisees’ eyes, but they did not see him. He fulfilled all the prophecy and many missed him. He triumphantly rode into Jerusalem and the next day many that were present were crying out to crucify him.
Pilate’s wife had a dream and warned him concerning Jesus, but he missed him. Judas Iscariot sold him for silver. He walked, talked, ate and shared life with him and he still missed him. Even the men of the road to Emmaus walked with him for a while and missed him. Peter denied him three times, Thomas doubted his resurrection was true, and even we have missed him on many occasions.
He has always been hiding in plain sight. We, on the other hand, are often focused on other things, looking in all the wrong faces and places. He is always there to be found. The sky, stars and creation declare his presence and whereabouts continually. This is an open book test and we still fail and miss him.
The problem is we look everywhere but where he is. He is standing in front of us with outstretched open arms. All we have to do is cry out “olly olly oxen free,” and he will find us. We can be the winners of the game. We can be winners in life. We can be winners and have eternal life.
Maybe the real question is, who is really hiding, him or us? He always knows where we are. If we reflect back on our lives we remember times when he has found us. Instead of confessing “you got me,” we ran and hid somewhere else.
Why not surrender and say you found me today? Quit running, quit hiding and find peace and joy in him.
Eternal Life is not a game, it is serious. Don’t miss this great and wonderful Savior named Jesus. The Bible says that those who call on the name of the Lord will be saved. That means you will be found. Do it today, olly olly oxen free. Here I am, Lord. Thank God you found me.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
