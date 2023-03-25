By Tim Solomon
“Wachet Auf” is a once-popular German hymn tune, first written in the 1500s, then treated to J.S. Bach’s harmonization. With a rising melody that sounds like a bugle call, “Wake, Awake, for Night Is Flying!” translates into English a text that repurposes Jesus’ parable in Matthew 25, known as “The Ten Bridesmaids (or the Wise and Foolish Virgins).”
Jesus warns his followers to be ready at a moment’s notice when the groom shows up and the wedding begins. Quite different from modern practices, the ancient Middle Eastern wedding took so much time to prepare that no one could predict exactly when the festivities would begin. The guests needed to be ever-ready for that moment when the procession began, culminating in a week-long party!
In other places, the Bible warns a sleeping world to be on the lookout for a God who will appear on the scene and act in ways that will catch the slumbering by surprise. In Ephesians (5:14), Paul quotes an early Christian saying that must’ve been popular in his day, though found only here: “Wake up, O sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you!”
The context goes on to clarify that, while believers should turn from imitating an immoral world, it is not to live out a joyless rigid legalism as Puritans or Pharisees. Kingdom life should be filled with joy and bursting with song, since we walk in the light and can finally see!
Society speaks of “wokeness” — Google defines the term as “the quality of being alert to and concerned about social injustice and discrimination.” Christians, primarily of a conservative bent, rail incessantly against the concept as if concern about justice isn’t biblical (Micah 6:8 much?). Talking heads attach “wokeness” to everything they dislike in the country, even if they admittedly don’t know what the term means.
Meanwhile, young people uncertain of their sexual identity seek understanding in their struggle; churches and politicians cruelly push them back into the boxes they came from. Black citizens, trying to address historic injustices that continue to keep them down while facing official discrimination and police persecution, are told they should be thankful for the opportunities this country gives them instead of being so critical all the time. And those voices seeking to level the playing field in the work world, bringing equity to women who consistently earn less than men, or immigrants who desperately need work in an economy crying out for workers, are accused of communism by people who can’t even define the term!
We who follow Jesus don’t need to have all the answers for the multitude of societal problems — we have The Answer to the core problem: “I am the Light of the world: whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life,” (John 8:12). Book bans and judgmental attitudes belong to benighted souls. Reflecting the light of the Lord’s love to a dark world is to be woke.
Lent is almost over, believers.
Wachet auf — wake up!
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
