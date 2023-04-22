By Tim Solomon
“The Lord is risen! He is risen indeed!”
This Easter greeting is how Christians acknowledge the distinctive event that makes Christianity unique. “Western” believers — Catholics and Protestants — shouted this phrase two weekends ago and the Eastern Orthodox “caught up” this past weekend.
In their worship, they affirmed the plural nature of Orthodoxy, using the many languages of the various patriarchates in the Eastern world. They even proclaimed the Easter message using the Arabic words of my Syrian ancestors and cousins: “Al-Masiah qam! Haqqan qam!”
Yet while we may enunciate our Easter greetings with a bit more enthusiasm that particular morning, we tend to go on with our lives afterward, returning to an old normal rather than a new lifestyle.
When the first Christians affirmed the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth, they knew the world had changed in dangerous ways. Rome ruled with brutality, calling it the pax Romana: if you proclaimed “Caesar is lord” — Rome’s pledge of allegiance — all would go well with you. Instead, Christians risked death, declaring “Jesus is Lord.” The Jesus who refused to take up a sword, the Jesus who left people healthier than when they had come to him, the Jesus whose chief crime was teaching people to love their enemies, the Jesus the authorities ground to a bloody pulp publicly on a tree — that very Jesus was now alive in a new way!
The early church knew that the resurrection was God’s new world order now begun — the kingdom come! That’s why the resurrection was the core of Christian preaching for the apostles. That’s why Paul said, “if anyone is in Christ — new creation!” (2 Corinthians 5:17). That’s why those believers could sing in prison, face innumerable hardships, count their blessings while being persecuted — Jesus was alive!
Atheists go to great lengths to aver they don’t need God or the Bible to live moral lives. And they’re correct. But how then do they know what is moral? What is their guide? What makes their sense of morality moral? There is for them no standard, no solid ground, no absolute. Why be kind? Why be caring? Why not just “go for the gusto,” “look out for number one,” “get a leg up” on everyone else?!
If Jesus is dead, nothing matters. Everything is relative; we can live as we please.
If. Jesus. Is. Dead. Nothing. Matters.
But … if Jesus is alive, nothing else matters! Nothing else in all the world matters as much as this truth, this reality, this affirmation.
It! Changes! Everything!
This means Christians should be the most giving of all people; the most joy-filled; the most life-affirming; the most progressive and forward-looking — not conservative and rearview-minded; the most careful with creation and environmentally friendly; the most watchful of widows, orphans, the poor; the most welcoming of every societal outcast — no matter how physically dysfunctional or sexually strange; even the most willing to get rid of guns to safeguard our schoolchildren.
Then maybe folks will say of today’s Church what was said of the early Church: “these people have turned the world upside down!” (Acts 17:6).
“The Lord is risen!”
Now what?
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
