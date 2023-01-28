By Tim Solomon
“The Earth is the Lord’s and everything in it.”
That’s how Psalm 24:1 reads in the New International Version. It continues: “The world, and all who live in it.” Nothing is left out.
Many psalms celebrate the Creator’s handiwork: “When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have set in place, what is man that You are mindful of him?” (8:3-4); “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.” (19:1)
Profession in the Creator God grounds many historic creeds of the Christian church: “I believe in God the Father almighty, Maker of heaven and earth,” begins the Apostles’ Creed. The Nicene Creed starts similarly: “We believe in one God, the Father, the Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, of all things, visible and invisible.” Most creeds and confessions root their vision of faith and life in the God who created both.
“The Earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof.” (King James Version)
So it’s shocking that Christians are not more often found in the forefront of environmental movements! While the Catholic and mainline Protestant churches long ago included environmental concerns as a matter of faith, the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) picked up this banner only in 2011. Just last year the NAE, representing 45,000 evangelical congregations — most of which supported the presidency of Donald Trump, who called climate change a hoax and reversed key environmental policies — finally called climate action a Christian responsibility.
More common are attitudes like those of prominent pastor John MacArthur, who mocks “the greening of evangelicalism,” saying the melting ice caps pose no problem since God promised not to flood the world again, and that the Bible says the world will end in a cataclysm of fire. To my way of thinking, this man’s biblical research is almost unparalleled in its detail, but unconscionable in its application.
“The Earth belongs to the Lord. And so does everything in it.” (New International Readers’ Version)
According to meteorologists and climate scientists, the past eight years were the hottest in history. Last year, 18 different weather disasters cost a billion dollars or more each! Every week we hear of new extreme weather events nationally or globally — the severe rains in California just this January required the use of a new term to describe this monstrous monsoon: atmospheric rivers! Swedish activist Greta Thunberg told us this would happen; she begged us to change our ways. And she was met with derision.
In spite of worse to come, conservative politicians, with the support of conservative Christians, resist any all-out effort to use renewable resources as energy sources. Instead of finding ways to consume less, recycle more and go green at every turn, we instead ramp up our competition with China and India at the expense of the planet. God wants better from us. Our faith demands it.
“God claims Earth and everything in it.” (The Message)
We’re sorry, Greta.
Forgive us, Lord.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
