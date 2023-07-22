If I’m “religious” about anything in my life, it’s two — maybe three — things: church, movies … and naps! Church is my profession, so that’s a given, I guess. But even on vacation, I seek out a nearby church and spend the Lord’s Day in a new place.
A T-shirt that my children got me proclaims, “Jesus took naps. Be like Jesus.” Granted, there are more important ways to “be like Jesus,” but we might as well start with the easy things! You’ll remember that Jesus was napping in a well-rocked boat during a storm, much to the dismay of the disciples! They woke him up, pleading for him to do something — he yelled at the storm instead of at the rude and doubting disciples, and the storm stilled and the sea calmed (Mark 4:35-41). You could say that Jesus calmed the disciples as well as the storm. (I hope he finished his nap!)
But I’m also “religious” about movies. If I’m not otherwise committed, I go weekly to the late-night showings at our local cinema. Whether friends are along or not, enjoying a first-run film on “cheapie night” ($5) with my refillable tub of popcorn ($4) is not only fun for me, but important. Ministry involves communicating the truths of the scriptures — written two to three millennia ago — to the people of today’s world. Knowing the culture — today’s films, fashions, music — is key to that communication.
This past Tuesday, that involved seeing “Sound of Freedom.” This film has generated some serious cultural buzz and I wanted to see why.
It’s because this well-acted film starring Jim Caviezel, famous for his inspirational portrayal of the dying Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” tells a version of the true story about efforts by a faith-motivated man to combat child trafficking — or as it’s more jarringly put, sex slavery, since the abducted children are used for that purpose. Many who view this film are understandably moved to tears. As the credits roll, Caviezel appeals to viewers to support the effort to continue the fight.
That alone makes this movie worth watching. But the extra buzz around the film involves a conspiracy theory that suggests there are nefarious elements in the Hollywood industry that don’t want this film to succeed. While it seems Christians can’t resist a good conspiracy nowadays, there is no truth behind it. Random theaters have power failures in certain rooms from time to time, as I was told happens even locally, but there is no concerted attempt to prevent this message from getting out.
In fact, in an era when an estimated 50 million people are enslaved in one form or another, the message should be spread far and wide: “God’s children are not for sale!”
A 100-year-old painting on the walls of Emmanuel Church depicts Jesus receiving children as the adults disapprove (Luke 18:15-17) — the artist portrayed the adults, including himself, as the unhappy disciples. Instead, Jesus says, the children are the ones to whom the kingdom belongs.
When will we learn?
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Emmanuel Community Church and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
