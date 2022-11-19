Let’s take a look at 1 Kings 18:41-45.
In the New International Version it says, “And Elijah said to Ahab, ‘Go, eat and drink, for there is the sound of a heavy rain.’ So Ahab went off to eat and drink, but Elijah climbed to the top of Carmel, bent down to the ground and put his face between his knees. ‘Go and look toward the sea,’ he told his servant. And he went up and looked. ‘There is nothing there,’ he said. Seven times Elijah said, ‘Go back.’ The seventh time the servant reported, ‘A cloud as small as a man’s hand is rising from the sea.’ So Elijah said, ‘Go and tell Ahab, ‘Hitch up your chariot and go down before the rain stops you.’ Meanwhile, the sky grew black with clouds, the wind rose, a heavy rain started falling and Ahab rode off to Jezreel.”
The reality of what God is doing for you in this season is made plain. It’s here in the time of the text that a severe drought had plagued Israel for 3½ years.
Character is tested during times of drought.
In the passage, Elijah told Ahab to go up, eat and drink; for there is the sound of abundance of rain.
Theologians suggest that Elijah knew that once the official worship of Baal (who was the pagan/false god who many worshiped in Israel) had been defeated, the purpose for the drought was fulfilled.
The passage said, “So Ahab went off to eat and drink, but Elijah climbed to the top of Carmel, bent down to the ground and put his face between his knees. ‘Go and look toward the sea,’ he told his servant. And he went up and looked. ‘There is nothing there,’ he said. Seven times Elijah said, ‘Go back.’”
Now catch this. Right before this, Elijah told Ahab to go eat and drink (celebrate), because he heard the sound of an abundance of rain. But the verses tell us the rain hadn’t come yet.
Here’s what I need you to remember: Faith hears before it happens.
So the text said, he bowed down on the ground, and put his face between his knees.
Now this was an unusual posture of prayer for Elijah. He wasn’t kneeling, he wasn’t sitting, he wasn’t standing and he didn’t lay prostrate before the Lord.
An unusual situation sometimes calls for an unusual response.
Here’s what happened. The verses say, The seventh time the servant reported, ‘A cloud as small as a man’s hand is rising from the sea.’”
So Elijah said, “Go and tell Ahab, ‘Hitch up your chariot and go down before the rain stops you.’ So Elijah said, ‘Go and tell Ahab, ‘Hitch up your chariot and go down before the rain stops you.’ Meanwhile, the sky grew black with clouds, the wind rose, a heavy rain started falling and Ahab rode off to Jezreel.”
I believe this text is telling us today that God is going to use what you didn’t expect to bring forth more than what you lost!
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.