By Cameron T. Bowman
Sometimes, restoration looks like death when there is no movement in your life.
But the “lack” of movement often in the natural realm is an indication that God is behind the scenes working things out in the spiritual realm.
Let’s take a look at the text from the Bible to see this reality.
Jairus was right there looking at a dead situation.
In both Mark and Luke, Jesus has just calmed the storm on the sea and cured a person possessed by a demon.
But if you were to look at Luke 8:40-42 it tells us, “On the other side of the lake the crowds welcomed Jesus, because they had been waiting for him. Then a man named Jairus, a leader of the local synagogue, came and fell at Jesus’ feet, pleading with him to come home with him. His only daughter, who was about 12 years old, was dying. As Jesus went with him, he was surrounded by the crowds.”
Luke literally means the crowd is crushing Jesus.
Jairus was in the process of losing someone precious to him and he wanted Jesus to hurry and come to his house to heal her.
And much to the relief of Jairus, Jesus heads to Jairus’ house.
But then something crazy happens in the middle of Jairus’ situation.
A sick woman (with the “issue of blood”) comes up and touches Jesus’ garment.
But now here’s what adds drama to the text.
Jairus never left the picture.
Jairus is with Jesus and when Jesus stops to help the woman, and Jairus is still there when Jesus healed the woman.
But then, during all that is going on, some men from Jairus’ house find Jairus and Jesus and report that Jairus’ daughter is dead. (49th verse).
However, in the 50th verse, Jesus messes up their declaration of death with a divine revelation.
“But when Jesus heard what had happened, he said to Jairus, ‘Don’t be afraid. Just have faith, and she will be healed.’”
God can reverse it.
Next, in the verses 51-53:
“When they arrived at the house, Jesus wouldn’t let anyone go in with him except Peter, John, James, and the little girl’s father and mother. The house was filled with people weeping and wailing, but he said, ‘Stop the weeping! She isn’t dead; she’s only asleep.’ But the crowd laughed at him because they all knew she had died.”
Sleep signifies the absence of movement but sleep never signifies the absence of breath.
When God is in a situation, it might look like it’s not moving, but it’s still breathing.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
