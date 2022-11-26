Four hundred and one years ago, as American lore tells us, New England natives shared their bounty with the newly arrived European migrants, settling — without permission — on their shores.
Times were tough. The Europeans were escaping severe religious persecution and sought economic betterment for themselves and their families. The journey was perilous; not all survived. Once established, they sent for others.
Every American is here from elsewhere. Science tells us that even the “native” Americans crossed a long-gone land bridge from Asia many millennia ago to inhabit this whole hemisphere.
Migrants still seek — by any means — entry to our shores. They continue to leave home all across the globe. In fact, Human Rights Watch estimates that on our planet of 8 billion souls, almost 300 million are in motion for a better life daily. Today, populist movements throughout Europe succeed by stoking the resentment of their native populations against those coming from elsewhere.
My annual Thanksgiving practice finds me seated with extended family I don’t see throughout the year. This time ’round, I was the oldest in the gathering, taking the place of parents, aunts and uncles who have passed on before. It fell to me to talk about our grandparents’ trek from Syria in the 1910s and ’20s. We are here living like only kings did in ancient days because they struggled to leave all that was family/familiar, wishing better for us than they ever had. So we thank God.
Another Thanksgiving tradition is the singing of “We Gather Together” — a paean of praise for God’s granting our forebears safety in their settling –– bringing us our blessings today.
At a familiar moment in Jesus’ ministry, 10 men suffering the damnable disease of leprosy begged, from a safe distance, for his compassion (Luke 17:11-19). On other occasions, Jesus touched lepers to heal them (Matthew 8:3), but here he simply tells them to go and fulfill the ritual rules for giving a thank offering in the Temple for receiving healing! The healing happened as they went away.
Only one returned to thank — and worship — Jesus. The Lord uses this moment not to be an ancient Ann Landers and voice disapproval that the others showed bad manners in not thanking him. He was piercing the prejudice of his people by pointing out that the one who returned was a “foreigner” — specifically, a much-reviled Samaritan, whom none of Jesus’ peers would consider worthy of receiving goodness from God, let alone healing from leprosy! Instead, Jesus tells the man his faith has actually SAVED him! The nerve of Jesus!
Gratitude is such an essential muscle for humans to flex that St. Paul says God’s very will can be summed up in our thanking God in every situation (I Thessalonians 5:18)! When we see the goodness of God in our every circumstance, we are functioning according to our divine design and are in tune with the divine plan. Even regarding those we dislike or would exclude from our tables. Or our borders.
God is great!
Are we grateful?
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer and holds a doctorate in Islamic Studies and Christian/Muslim Relations.
