In Matthew 27:50-53 (NIV), it says, “And when Jesus had cried out again in a loud voice, he gave up his spirit. At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth shook, the rocks split 52 and the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life. They came out of the tombs after Jesus’ resurrection and [a] went into the holy city and appeared to many people.”
Such a remarkable event right here might seem self-explanatory.
However, let’s take a look again at the text. “The tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life. They came out of the tombs after Jesus’ resurrection and [a] went into the holy city and appeared to many people.”
The reality is, scholars have had concerns for centuries that these momentous events are mentioned nowhere else in scripture.
The concern, among other things Biblical and on the surface, is that these verses still appear to be quite simple.
The resurrected saints exit their tombs, enter the city of Jerusalem and appear to many of the people who were in the city for the Passover celebration and Feast of Unleavened Bread.
But there are still some complications here in the text, my brothers and sisters.
The 53rd verse is complicated because of the little phrase, “after his resurrection.”
And it is right here where theologians suggest the phrase constitutes what many perceive as a chronological problem that raises doubts about the historical reliability of the text.
In other words, they are saying the timing is off.
You see, the text says there is a two-day delay between the opening of the tombs upon Jesus’ death, but the saints’ didn’t appear in the city only after Jesus’ resurrection.
But the reason why the saints didn’t show up right when they got up was because their appearance had to be validated by Jesus’ presence!
So here’s your word on today’s message: God is going to validate your resurrection in the face of those that buried you.”
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
