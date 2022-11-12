With the 2022 midterm election results behind us, some of us will be happy and looking forward to what comes next, and others sad wondering how to go forward.
Often, these types of events can consume our thoughts and emotions. Having recently spent a number of days in Northern Ireland, I’m reminded of the words of the Ulsterman and Christian apologist C.S. Lewis. The thought is from his book “The Screwtape Letters,” and for brevity sake, I will summarize.
Lewis believed that God wants us “to attend chiefly to two things, to eternity itself, and to that point of time, [that we] call the Present.” “For the Present,” he continues, “is the point at which time touches eternity. Of the present moment, and of it only, humans have an experience analogous to the experience which (God) has of reality as a whole; in it alone freedom and actuality are offered them.”
Lewis explains, “(God) would therefore have (us) continually concerned either with eternity or with the Present — either meditating on (our) eternal union with, or separation from, Himself, or else obeying the present voice of conscience, bearing the present cross, receiving the present grace, giving thanks for the present pleasure.”
Lewis draws these two primary matters from the Scriptures. The Bible tells us that God has set eternity in the human heart (Ecclesiastes 3:11), meaning that every human being is aware of God. As the book title goes, “God doesn’t believe in atheists!” The Bible tells us also that we are not to dwell on the past or worry about the future, but to live in the present.
Jesus’s sermon on the mount conveys these truths and concludes with, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matthew 6:34) Further, Lewis’s two things are intimately connected — “the Present is the point at which time touches eternity.”
Your heavenly Father knows what you need, therefore decide in the Present to “seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33) Whether you are rejoicing or lamenting over the election results — or other future concerns that would seek to distract you, think about Lewis’ words.
Remember, God has set eternity in your heart. Live life daily in His presence. The decisions you make in the present moment touch eternity. On the cross, Jesus Christ opened a new reality in which a loving fatherly relationship with God is available to us. A relationship in which we find forgiveness, healing, and restoration. Attend chiefly to these things!
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.