Someone once said that, “There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure.”
And we find this truth in this text because everybody talks about Mary and, of course, Jesus.
However, today I’m writing about Joseph.
Here it is that Joseph’s story tells us that the first thing that almost took place was a divorce (verses 18-19 of Matthew: 1).
“This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about: His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Because Joseph her husband was faithful to the law, and yet did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly.”
Engagement in this culture was a formal contractual matter, usually decided on by the two fathers in question (in other words, it was an arranged marriage), and was, in fact, the first stage of the marriage itself, to be complete some months as a result by the formal wedding ceremony.
So based on what he knew at first, Joseph had every right — legally and morally — to divorce Mary.
Point No. 2: Mary was pregnant with divinity (verses 20-23).
“But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, ‘Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.’ All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: ‘The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel’ (which means ‘God with us’).”
This part was actually the prophetic fulfillment of Isaiah Chapter 7.
Unlike Matthew 1, that text does not specify the means by which the virgin is impregnated, and all indications are that early Jewish were not looking for, nor did they think, Isaiah 7 predicted a miraculous conception (Mary being pregnant without experiencing a man).
This explains their shocked reaction.
But Joseph had a dream, and that dream showed Joseph that he wasn’t in the middle of a scandal, but he was being set up to protect the birth of the Savior.
My final point: Joseph saw his assignment to Jesus as destiny.
The text says in the 24th verse, “When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took Mary home as his wife.”
When you follow the dream God has given you, the reality will always be greater than you ever dreamed of.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
