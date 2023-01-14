By Brian Hasenkopf
Ravensbrück Nazi concentration camp survivor and Christian writer/speaker Corrie ten Boom counsels, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
We may not know what 2023 holds in store for us, and there is little if anything we can do to change that. The future is something that remains hidden from our view. It is, if you will, a “mystery” yet to be revealed. I’m using that word “mystery” as the New Testament writers (e.g., Luke, Paul, etc.) use the Greek word behind it.
It’s not a mystery like a “whodunnit,” where we are able to figure it out from clues left for us. No, it’s more like a secret that must be revealed.
Even the best of detectives with the greatest of human ingenuity and cleverness cannot work it out. It is this same word “mystery” that the apostle Paul uses to describe God’s great plan to rescue his creation. Paul writes to the Church at Colossae that his mission is to “make the word of God fully known, the mystery hidden for ages and generations but now revealed to his saints” (1:26).
The time of our inability to perceive God’s plan is over. With the coming of Jesus Christ, what was hidden is now revealed. Paul encourages those at Colossae to attain “to all the wealth that comes from the full assurance of understanding, resulting in a true knowledge of God’s mystery, that is, Christ Himself” (2:2).
Herein lies the true meaning and wonder of Christmas. As one pastor put it, “Jesus of Nazareth is God entering human form, drawing back the veil, and letting us see what is in His heart toward us.” Like those in Colossae, it’s through Jesus of Nazareth that we too may know the God who delivers from the domain of darkness, provides redemption, and the forgiveness of sin.
We too may know the God who has invested in his Son all rule and authority, so that nothing, no created thing, not even things to come, may separate us from him. We may not know what 2023 holds for us, but through Jesus Christ we may know the God who does!
It doesn’t mean that we will not face difficulties or hardships — even death itself, but it does mean God will be with us. It does mean that we may have peace. It does mean that we can trust God to ultimately keep us safe and bring us into his eternal presence and the fullness of joy.
Corrie ten Boom was a Dutch Christian watchmaker who participated in the resistance movement by opening her home to Jewish refugees as a result of Nazi occupation in the Netherlands. At the time, she didn’t know what the future held, but she did know the one true God of mercy and grace.
Her life gives great credibility to her counsel, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.” Let us face the unknown of 2023 with the known God, who so graciously reveals himself to us through Jesus Christ.
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
