Today, we will look at what Nehemiah 6:1-4 says.
“Sanballat, Tobiah, Geshem the Arab, and the rest of our enemies found out that I had finished rebuilding the wall and that no gaps remained — though we had not yet set up the doors in the gates. So Sanballat and Geshem sent a message asking me to meet them at one of the villages[a] in the plain of Ono. But I realized they were plotting to harm me, so I replied by sending this message to them: ‘I am engaged in a great work, so I can’t come. Why should I stop working to come and meet with you?’ Four times they sent the same message, and each time I gave the same reply.”
It is here in this text where Nehemiah’s goal was to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem that were in ruins dating back to when King Nebuchadnezzar first broke through the northern wall of Jerusalem where hundreds of thousands of Jews were taken 700 miles to Babylon, the land of idolatry.
At the time of our text, Nehemiah was the cupbearer for the King of Persia.
Then, one day as he came before the king, he was looking sad. Nehemiah told him that word had come from a man, one of his brethren (Hanani) from the land of Palestine, that the land there was in ruin.
The walls of his home city had been leveled, the Temple walls were in waist and the gates were all burned.
So Nehemiah asked permission of the king that he be allowed to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the walls and re-erect the gates — and the king granted his request.
Ezra the scribe/priest had returned before this and had the responsibility of restoring the spirituality of Israel.
The church had been rebuilt by Ezra and now it required the fortress (outside) to be strengthened.
But here’s what adds drama to the text.
Nehemiah was not equipped or trained to lead and accomplish this work. Nehemiah was neither a prophet nor a priest — he was a cup-bearer.
“God is about to use you in a place that your credentials disqualified you from.”
So Nehemiah’s assignment of rebuilding the wall was complete, but the door in the gate was missing, and that’s exactly when the enemy launched his attack.
But Nehemiah said:
“But I realized they were plotting to harm me, so I replied by sending this message to them: ‘I am engaged in a great work, so I can’t come. Why should I stop working to come and meet with you?’”
At this time, Sanballat and Geshem tried to arrange a meeting with Nehemiah — by appearances, a friendly meeting, perhaps even a reconciliation or a vacation.
Their invitation may have had the sense of a break for a few days of rest and relaxation out on the plain of Ono.
But at the time when the walls are completely rebuilt, Sanballat (Satan) uses Geshem (the world) to draw the mature believer out of their strong salvation, into the place of his (the devil’s) strength.
But don’t come down!
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
