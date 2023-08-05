By Ron Brown
Jesus Christ found me when I was 17. He changed my life completely.
I was going down a wrong road, encountered Jesus, and did a 180-degree turn and went down a whole new road.
As a young christian I went into the Army as a chaplain’s assistant. I had determined that a Christian was to be passive and consequently I put up with some abuse from a fellow soldier. Every time I turned around he was karate chopping me.
Not sure why, maybe he was bored. It became very painful and annoying. I would tell him to stop, but he would not.
One day I came to his room and he jumped out from behind his door and started karate chopping. I told him to stop. He did not listen. In my passivity, I did not raise my voice, did not show anger, tried to be a witness — but he continued.
I reached a place where I had all I could stand. I picked him up and body slammed him on his bed while saying, “I told you to stop.” He never bothered me again after that day. Not one karate chop did I receive.
So often in our Christian life we are taught to be passive. We know that God does want us to turn the other cheek, walk the extra mile and, as much as it depends on us, be at peace with all men.
Unfortunately, we take this passivity and extend it to the devil and his demons as well. We put up with his harassment, his accusing us, his stealing from us, his lies, his deceptions, his manipulations, his bullying ... and the list goes on. We don’t raise our voice, we don’t get angry, and most of the time we leave our sword (the Word) in our sheath. Instead of becoming assertive and aggressive, we choose passivity and become a victim. We do not have the spiritual backbone to come against, resist, and send the enemy fleeing. Could it be that the enemy knows this and he assertively eats our lunch and pops the bag. He beats us around like a ping pong ball. We passively put up with his shenanigans.
Nowhere in God’s word do I see where we are to put up with anything from him.
In Matthew 28 we were given authority. In Mark 16 we are to cast out demons.
We are told to resist the devil, not invite him in for dinner. No, it’s hit the road jack and don’t come back. We need to turn a deaf ear to him and ultimately tell him to go to hell in Jesus’ name. Passivity is OK but not when it comes to the devil. It’s time to get the monkey off your back. Use the Word of God, be assertive!
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
