By Ron Brown
My car has about 5,000 miles since my last oil change. It is starting to look dirty and the engine uses a little oil.
It would be in my best interest and the interest of extending the life of the motor to not only change the oil but also the filter. The filter captures the dirt and impedes the wear and tear on the engine and extends the life of the motor. If properly changed and maintained, car engines can go to 300,000 miles plus.
Do you know we are like that spiritually? The longer we go between accessing clean filters (spending time in his word) it begins to wear on us. We begin to entertain wrong thoughts, consider doing things we wouldn’t do, judge and criticize our neighbors and friends, become more selfish, and actually grow distant from our Lord. Christian maintenance is vitally important to the life of your vessel. You are to maintain your vessel. No one can do it for you.
Romans 12:1-2 says, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”
Recently, I have been archery hunting. I have been sitting in a tree stand with very little success. A doe came by which I could’ve shot, but then two small fawns came out with her. I could not leave them without a mama; they were too small. I saw a spike but could not get it to grow 3 points on one side. After hours in the stand, I got down and started for home. As I was driving I looked up and there was a doe running down the road in my direction. I slowed down and it turned around and started running away from me. For a second I thought, if I speed up I could give her a permanent ride home. Quickly my filter began working and I knew this would be wrong in a whole lot of ways. I slowed down and just enjoyed watching her and eventually she went into a field.
Our spiritual filters (his word) are there to help us do right, retain integrity, bring him glory and bring down any thought that might try to raise itself up against Christ. How about you? Does your oil and filter need changed? Do you find yourself listening to God, your voice, or the devils? A good oil and filter change can immensely affect your daily walk and extend your abundant life here on earth. Don’t put it off; there are consequences.
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
