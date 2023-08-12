By Brian Hasenkopf
I was greatly encouraged by a recent letter to the editor concerning my article about finding meaning and purpose only in the presence of God.
The conclusions of the author clearly articulated the weightiness of the matter. For example, “Assuming we are referring exclusively to the Christian god, are we to concede that being in the presence of Allah, or worshiping Vishnu, or practicing Buddhism, provides no purpose in the lives of Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists?”
The writer also asked a similar question about atheists, agnostics and non-believers. These are exactly the questions to raise, and exactly the questions the Bible answers. My task is to faithfully represent the Bible’s truth claims in order that the reader may know where they stand not in relationship to me, but to God. That is my working premise.
Often criticism reveals where I fail — and I’m happy to own it! But sometimes, it reveals that the critic’s battle is with God, and not me. These moments give me joy because I know God’s word is at work, not simply mine.
Should we concede that God alone provides purpose? The Bible makes a number of truth claims that are by nature exclusive. Some 3,800 times the Bible claims to be the word of God. In his word, God claims that he is the one true Creator of the world and all it contains. He says, “I am the Lord, and there is no other; apart from me there is no God,” (Isaiah 45:5). In the New Testament, we discover that God (the Son) becomes man in the person of Jesus of Nazareth. We also find that Jesus the Son is the agent of creation (John 1:1-3), and with his arrival, it no longer suffices to speak of knowing God apart from him.
Jesus said, “All things have been handed over to Me by My Father; and no one knows the Son except the Father; nor does anyone know the Father except the Son, and anyone to whom the Son wills to reveal Him,” (Matthew 11:27). C.S. Lewis is helpful here: “Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher.”
With regard to purpose in life, I close with two references. The psalmist writes, “Unless the Lord builds the house, the laborers labor in vain,” (Psalm 127:1). Jesus tells a parable comparing the lives of the wise and the foolish. The wise man builds his house (life) upon the rock, and the fool builds his house (life) upon the sand.
For the Bible, living life worshiping a false belief is like building a road to nowhere. Sure, the daily exercise is noteworthy, but ultimately it is all for nothing. Does God ask us to concede that false beliefs provide no purpose? There’s much more to say, but I’m over my limit. To the letter-to-the-editor writer, I’d love to meet for coffee sometime!
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
